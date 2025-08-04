Oasis Issues First Statement After Fan Dies At Band's Sold Out Concert In Wembley

The Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday turned tragic after a man fell to his death during the show. As per officials, a man in his 40s was found “with injuries consistent with a fall.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. Despite the unfortunate incident, the stadium management confirmed that Oasis's Sunday gig would go ahead as planned.

Oasis reacts to a fan's death at their concert



“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” Oasis said in a statement, offering ”sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.” The tragic incident took place on the fourth of seven planned shows at Wembley, which is a part of the Britpop icons’ first tour in 16 years.



The Metropolitan Police has also issued a statement urging fans and concert attendees who intentionally or unintentionally captured the incident on camera to contact the police. While no arrests have been made, an investigation into the matter is underway. Videos showing the packed stadium are now going viral on social media. The fan's death has raised poignant questions about the inadequate safety measures at the stadium.



In their response, Wembley Stadium issued a statement, saying: “Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.”