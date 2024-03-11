Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in the midst of filming her next project Odela 2. Director Sampath Nandi recently penned an appreciation note for the audience expressing gratitude at the immensely positive response accrued from the film's first look.

Tamannaah Bhatia is all-praises for Sampath Nandi



Replying to Sampath Nandi's heartfelt note of gratitude, Tamannaah penned an elaborate note about how the director is unlike any she has ever worked with before. The actress particularly noted his zeal to make all opinions and contributions to the film, feel honoured and heard.

Thankyou for your kind words @IamSampathNandi , it means a lot✨



I have always strongly believed that filmmaking is a collaborative effort. Even if it begins with one person’s vision, it’s the fusion of each team member’s perspective that matters and Sampath truly understands… https://t.co/SVcRFRMt6O — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) March 10, 2024



The caption to the post read, "I have always strongly believed that filmmaking is a collaborative effort. Even if it begins with one person’s vision, it’s the fusion of each team member’s perspective that matters, and Sampath truly understands this. In my 19-year-old career, I’ve never seen someone appreciate every contribution, be it big or small, as he does. The collective effort of everyone has made the final look on the poster, now loved by all. I’m brimming with energy and so excited to be on set with everyone and celebrate the process of filmmaking by making Odela2 come alive."

The first look of Odela 2 was recently shared by makers



For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia will be essaying the role of a Shiv Shakti character in Odela 2 - namely a Naga Sadhu. The first look for the film was recently released by the makers which shows Tamnnaah turned out as the same. The team is currently in Kashi, filming their first schedule.

The same was announced by Samapth Nandi on his official Instagram handle with a series of pictures. The caption to the post read, "#Odela2 begins in the Devbhoomi Kaasi wid the blessings of Mahadev Odela Mallanna Love n bless us all, as always Har Har Mahadev".