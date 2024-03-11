×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Has This To Say About Odela 2 Director Sampath Nandi

Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in supernatural thriller Odela 2. The actress recently appreciated Sampath Nandi for the affable experience thus far.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Odela 2
Odela 2 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in the midst of filming her next project Odela 2. Director Sampath Nandi recently penned an appreciation note for the audience expressing gratitude at the immensely positive response accrued from the film's first look.

Tamannaah Bhatia is all-praises for Sampath Nandi


Replying to Sampath Nandi's heartfelt note of gratitude, Tamannaah penned an elaborate note about how the director is unlike any she has ever worked with before. The actress particularly noted his zeal to make all opinions and contributions to the film, feel honoured and heard.

Advertisement


The caption to the post read, "I have always strongly believed that filmmaking is a collaborative effort. Even if it begins with one person’s vision, it’s the fusion of each team member’s perspective that matters, and Sampath truly understands this. In my 19-year-old career, I’ve never seen someone appreciate every contribution, be it big or small, as he does. The collective effort of everyone has made the final look on the poster, now loved by all. I’m brimming with energy and so excited to be on set with everyone and celebrate the process of filmmaking by making Odela2 come alive."

Advertisement

The first look of Odela 2 was recently shared by makers


For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia will be essaying the role of a Shiv Shakti character in Odela 2 - namely a Naga Sadhu. The first look for the film was recently released by the makers which shows Tamnnaah turned out as the same. The team is currently in Kashi, filming their first schedule.

Advertisement

The same was announced by Samapth Nandi on his official Instagram handle with a series of pictures. The caption to the post read, "#Odela2 begins in the Devbhoomi Kaasi wid the blessings of Mahadev Odela Mallanna Love n bless us all, as always Har Har Mahadev". 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

7 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

7 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

7 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

8 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

8 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranveer Singh's Next To Be With Kaala Director Pa Ranjith?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Video of Pakistani actress calling cricketers as 'Tharki' on live TV

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Sidharth Malhotra Set To Work With Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Perez, Barreras crowned champions; India sweep medals in junior category

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Sajid Nadiadwala Reacts To Kick 2 Rumours, New Project With Murugadoss

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo