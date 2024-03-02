English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi

The actress has been on a spiritual journey, previously visiting Kamakhya Devi Temple. She has now posted pictures from Kashi Vishwanath Mandir.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tamannaah at Kashi Vishwanath
Tamannaah at Kashi Vishwanath | Image:Instagram - Tamannaah Bhatia
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia posted a series of pictures from her recent visit to the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. She captioned the pictures “Har-Har Mahadev”. The snaps showed the actress visiting the famous ghats of Varanasi and going to other temples as well. She also posted a selfie of herself, with tika and chandan on her forehead.

Tamannaah at Kashi Vishwanath | Instagram

Tamannaah in Varanasi

The actress visited Kashi Vishwanath Mandir a few days after her visit to Kamakhya Devi temple with her entire family. Dressed in a simple, light green coloured kurta, the actress posed outside the temple, with the glorious Mandir serving as a divine backdrop. Another picture showed her offering milk to Shivlinga. The actress had a marigold garland around her neck and posted a beautiful picture of the famous Vinayak Ji Temple as well.

Tamannaah’s spiritual journey

Last month, Tamannaah visited the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, accompanied by her family. The actress had worn a bright yellow salwar suit adorned with a garland, embodying the sanctity of the pilgrimage. The Kamakhya Temple, situated atop the Nilachal Hill, stands as one of India's oldest and most revered Shakti Peethas dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya. Tamannaah had shared glimpses of this sacred visit on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Sacred moments with my loved ones”.

Is marriage on the cards for Tamannaah?

The actress is currently dating actor Vijay Varma. The latter had conducted an Ask Me session on his Instagram, where the question of his marriage came up. During the session, a fan who Vijay Varma introduced as his niece asked him about his marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia. She wrote, "Kab Shaadi karre??!!!!! (when are you getting married)." Responding to the question, Vijay Varma wrote, "My niece asking mom questions already (accompanied by a red goblin emoji) also I heard it in Hyderabadi." The couple have been dating since 2022.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

