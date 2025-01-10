Telangana Theatres Regularise Entry Of Fans To Avoid Overcrowding After Pushpa 2 Stampede Tragedy

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 created several records, but at the same time got caught up with controversies. The incident included a case against Allu Arjun in the death of a fan at the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident during the Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4, 2024. Post this, local theatres in Telangana have now imposed new rules and restrictions in local theatres to avoid such kind of situation.

New Normal after Pushpa 2 Stampede tragedy?

A picture of local theatre putting up banner restricting celebrations to avoid any mishap. A user took to X and shared an image in which it can be seen imposing riles for the audiences. The user along with the pots, caption read, “FDFS Fever in Telangana comes with new rules. Strict measures in place o ensure safety and smooth celebrations. No ticket? No entry. Crackers & Inflammables? Not allowed. Posters and papers? Stay outside. Let’s celebrate the movie mania responsibly?”. Several posts also indicated the same procedure followed in many theatres.

Pushpa 2 another version to release in theatres?

Pushpa 2 is still enjoying is good run at box office, despite being in the fifth week of release. To maintain the same mania for Pushpa 2, makers have decided to release a new version of the movie with 20 minutes of extra footage than the original. Earlier, the reloaded version was supposed to clash with Ram Charan starrer Game Changer, but now the makers have postponed the release to January 17.

Puhspa 2 reloaded version delayed | Source: Instagram