Telugu Producer SKN Clarifies His Controversial Comment On Telugu-speaking Heroines, Says 'Don't Spread Misinformation'

Producer Sreenivasa Kumar, also known as SKN, recently came under fire for his certain remark at the pre-release event of Dragon in Hyderabad. His comments received flak from netizens and now he has reacted to the same on social media.

Sreenivasa Kumar clears air about his controversial remarks at event

Producer Sreenivasa Kumar took to his X handle and shared a video clarifying his comments. Along with clip, he wrote in the caption, “Hi everyone, Namaste. I am one of the few producers who have introduced many Telugu actresses to the industry. A lighthearted comment I made recently was misunderstood, leading to unnecessary headlines with incorrect meanings.”

The caption further read, “To clarify, I have introduced 8 talented individuals to the industry so far different crafts in cinema through my next and upcoming films. Support g and promoting Telugu talent has always been my profit. So, please do not spread any misinformations. Thanks and regards”.

Netizens took to comment section to express their views as well, where some supported and some still did not accept his apology One user wrote, “We are with you sir. Jai cinema”. Another social media user wrote, “Loose lips, sink ships”. “You helped so many people, such a sweet soul”, wrote the third user.

This backlash comes after the producer made a comment during the event in Hyderabad, “Welcome to Telugu. We encourage non-telugu-speaking heroines rather than Telugu-speaking heroines. I learnt what happens if we encourage Telugu-speaking girls as heroines. So, me and my cult director Sai Rajesh denied to support only non-Telugu-speaking heroines”.

What do we know about Sreenivasa Kumar?

Sreenivasa Kumar is a renowned producer in Tollywood industry. He is co-founder and owner of Mass Movie Makers Production House. He has produced films which became commercial success include Romance, Manchi Rojulocchai, 3 Roses (Web-series) and Baby. He has also co-produced film including Mahabhavudu, Prati Raju Pandaage and Pakka among others.

File photo of Sreenivasa Kumar | Source: X