×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 11:43 IST

The Greatest Of All Time Makers Unveil New Poster On Prabhu Deva's Birthday

In the new look poster from The Greatest Of All Time, Prabhu Deva can be seen smiling while in the backdrop his shadow can be seen brandishing a gun.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
GOAT new poster
GOAT new poster | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prabhu Deva has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) shared a special poster featuring the actor. For the unversed, Prabhu Deva will star in GOAT opposite Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, and Ajmal.

Special poster for Prabhu Deva on his birthday

In the new look poster, Prabhu Deva can be seen smiling while in the backdrop his shadow can be seen brandishing a gun. Along with the poster, the makers wished Prabhu Deva on his birthday. For the unversed, The Greatest Of All Time is touted to revolve around time travel and Thalapathy Vijay will be sporting two different looks of two different ages. One will be the older version of him and the another with be younger. Both looks of the actor were unveiled in the first poster of GOAT. Initially, Atlee was going to direct the project. Subsequently, Venkat Prabhu joined hands with Thalapathy Vijay and came on board with the film.

New poster of GOAT | Image: X

 

Stunt choreographer drops details about The Greatest of All Time

In an interview with Galatta, stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan discussed his ongoing involvement in the film's production, highlighting his history with director Venkat Prabhu. They've known each other since childhood, and their collaboration on various projects, including Mankatha, adds a personal touch to The Greatest of All Time.

Advertisement

Dhilip describes the vibrant atmosphere during filming, praising the systematic approach to shot divisions and interaction with the multi-star cast. With five action sequences already shot, he emphasizes the film's technical prowess and promises a mix of emotion and mass entertainment. Dhilip praises Vijay's screen presence, expressing his satisfaction with the actor's performance on set.
 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ishant Sharma's advice to Mayank Yadav

Ishant helps Mayank Yadav

a few seconds ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

Taiwan Earthquake

7 minutes ago
telecom towers

Singtel Optus divestment

11 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI keep the rates steady

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

12 minutes ago
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan

news

13 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Lucky For Vijay

13 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

16 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith wants to face Yadav

18 minutes ago
Farooq Abdullah vs mehbooba mufti

NC Vs PDP in Kashmir

21 minutes ago
rishi sunak

news

23 minutes ago
Sushil Modi, Deepfake

Sushil Modi

30 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Ordeal

32 minutes ago
Education News

GUJCET answer key out

33 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF and Gary Wang

34 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7's 65th Hat-Trick

36 minutes ago
HCLTech Google Cloud partnership

HCLTech-Google partner

37 minutes ago
Mandya sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh With PM Modi

Sumalatha To Support HDK

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News3 hours ago

  2. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Stop Trolling: Dolly Chaiwala Urges Netizens After Meeting Vada Pav Girl

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fasted For 3 Days For Nude Scene In Aadujeevitham

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo