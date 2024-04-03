Advertisement

Prabhu Deva has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) shared a special poster featuring the actor. For the unversed, Prabhu Deva will star in GOAT opposite Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, and Ajmal.

Special poster for Prabhu Deva on his birthday

In the new look poster, Prabhu Deva can be seen smiling while in the backdrop his shadow can be seen brandishing a gun. Along with the poster, the makers wished Prabhu Deva on his birthday. For the unversed, The Greatest Of All Time is touted to revolve around time travel and Thalapathy Vijay will be sporting two different looks of two different ages. One will be the older version of him and the another with be younger. Both looks of the actor were unveiled in the first poster of GOAT. Initially, Atlee was going to direct the project. Subsequently, Venkat Prabhu joined hands with Thalapathy Vijay and came on board with the film.

Stunt choreographer drops details about The Greatest of All Time

In an interview with Galatta, stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan discussed his ongoing involvement in the film's production, highlighting his history with director Venkat Prabhu. They've known each other since childhood, and their collaboration on various projects, including Mankatha, adds a personal touch to The Greatest of All Time.

Dhilip describes the vibrant atmosphere during filming, praising the systematic approach to shot divisions and interaction with the multi-star cast. With five action sequences already shot, he emphasizes the film's technical prowess and promises a mix of emotion and mass entertainment. Dhilip praises Vijay's screen presence, expressing his satisfaction with the actor's performance on set.

