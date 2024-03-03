Advertisement

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is an upcoming sci-fi action thriller film written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie will feature Thalapathy Vijay as the main lead. GOAT is Thalapathy Vijay's film before his full-fledged foray into politics, and it also marks Venkat Prabhu's first collaboration with the lead star. Recently, Venkat Prabhu took to his social media handle to seemingly call out a fan of Vijay who was constantly demanding an update on The Greatest of All Time.

Venkat Prabhu gets furious at a Thalapathy Vijay fan

The Greatest of All Time director Venkat Prabhu took to his social media X to slam a Thalapathy Vijay fan who was demanding an update on the film. GOAT filmmaker shared the fan's comment that read, "It has been a week since you said too early. hey *expletive* leave an update @vp_offl." Responding to the comment, Venkat Prabhu wrote, "I was thinking of telling (an update). Now how after this is something you guys only tell Vijay brother bloods."

Venkat Prabhu's post | Image: X

Fans who got the hint quickly apologised to Venkat Prabhu for his unnecessary use of expletives towards the director. They also appeared to make do with Venkat Prabhu, encouraging the director to focus on making the film rather than exposing the fandom to X. Meanwhile, a certain section of fans criticised him for his action, sparking a debate between Thalapathy Vijay fans.

Stunt choreographer drops details about The Greatest of All Time

In an interview with Galatta, stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan discussed his ongoing involvement in the film's production, highlighting his history with director Venkat Prabhu. They've known each other since childhood, and their collaboration on various projects, including Mankatha, adds a personal touch to The Greatest of All Time.

Dhilip describes the vibrant atmosphere during filming, praising the systematic approach to shot divisions and interaction with the multi-star cast. With five action sequences already shot, he emphasizes the film's technical prowess and promises a mix of emotion and mass entertainment. Dhilip praises Vijay's screen presence, expressing his satisfaction with the actor's performance on set.