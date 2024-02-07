Advertisement

Brahmanandam is celebrating his 68th birthday today, February 1, and to make the day more special, we are here with a treat. The veteran star is going to make his debut in Nepali cinema, which will also have a release in Telugu simultaneously.

All about the first Telugu-Nepali film

Andhra Box Office.Com took to its X handle to announce the film titled Hrashwo Deergha with a poster. In the poster, the veteran star is sporting a Nepali look and their traditional cap, looking all shocked. The film stars Harihar Adhikari, Neeta Dhungana, Pradeep Rawat and Sunil Verma in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres later this year on September 27.

"1st TELUGU-NEPALI Movie #HRASHWODEERGHA Release Date announced on the eve of #Brahmanandam's Birthday today. Will arrive on 27th September 2024. Star Cast- Harihar Adhikari, Neeta Dhungana, Brahmanandam, Pradeep Rawat, Sunil Verma, Kabir Duhan Singh & others." read the caption.

Advertisement

More about Hrashwo Deergha

The film is helmed by Chandra Pant, while it is being produced by Neeta Dhungana under the banner Neeta Films Production. However, the makers have yet to reveal the storyline of the film. The director has also shared the post on his Instagram handle and revealed that it was a "great experience" working with the veteran star.

Advertisement

More about Brahmanandam

He made his acting debut with the 1986 film Chantabbai, and since then, it has been over 3 decades in the industry. Brahmanandam holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits being a living actor, which is over 1,050 films. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, for his contribution to Indian cinema. Recently, he was seen in a Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram.

