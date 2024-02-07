English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 20:41 IST

Brahmanandam To Make His Nepali Film Debut With Hrashwo Deergha, First Look Unveiled

Brahmanandam is set to make his debut in the upcoming film Hrashwo Deergha, which will also release in Telugu. The makers have locked the release date as well.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Brahmanandam
A file photo of Brahmanandam | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Brahmanandam is celebrating his 68th birthday today, February 1, and to make the day more special, we are here with a treat. The veteran star is going to make his debut in Nepali cinema, which will also have a release in Telugu simultaneously.

All about the first Telugu-Nepali film

Andhra Box Office.Com took to its X handle to announce the film titled Hrashwo Deergha with a poster. In the poster, the veteran star is sporting a Nepali look and their traditional cap, looking all shocked. The film stars Harihar Adhikari, Neeta Dhungana, Pradeep Rawat and Sunil Verma in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres later this year on September 27.

"1st TELUGU-NEPALI Movie #HRASHWODEERGHA Release Date announced on the eve of #Brahmanandam's Birthday  today. Will arrive on 27th September 2024. Star Cast- Harihar Adhikari, Neeta Dhungana, Brahmanandam, Pradeep Rawat, Sunil Verma, Kabir Duhan Singh & others." read the caption.

Advertisement

More about Hrashwo Deergha

The film is helmed by Chandra Pant, while it is being produced by Neeta Dhungana under the banner Neeta Films Production. However, the makers have yet to reveal the storyline of the film. The director has also shared the post on his Instagram handle and revealed that it was a "great experience" working with the veteran star.

Advertisement

More about Brahmanandam

He made his acting debut with the 1986 film Chantabbai, and since then, it has been over 3 decades in the industry. Brahmanandam holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits being a living actor, which is over 1,050 films. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, for his contribution to Indian cinema. Recently, he was seen in a Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram.
 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 20:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News20 minutes ago

  2. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement