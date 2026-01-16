The Raja Saab OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Prabhas Starrer Horror Comedy?

The Raja Saab OTT Release: Prabhas starring horror-comedy is getting a mixed response from audiences at the box office. The movie is releasing on January 9, 2026. The fantasy horror film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt in an important role, is now preparing for its OTT release. Fans who prefer to watch The Raja Saab at home finally know which platform will stream it.

The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: Where to Watch?

The Raja Saab hit the cinema halls nearly ten days ago. The opening credits name JioHotstar as the film’s digital partner, which suggests that the movie may stream on the JioHotstar OTT platform.

Films usually arrive on OTT services six to eight weeks after their theatrical release. Following this pattern, The Raja Saab is likely to premiere online in late February or early March 2026. However, the makers have not yet shared any official confirmation of the OTT release date.

All about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab, made on a reported budget of over ₹400 crore, has failed at the box office. The Prabhas-led horror-comedy released on January 9 and received mixed reviews, which directly impacted its theatrical performance. Within its first week, the film earned nearly ₹130 crore across India in all languages. This weak performance is likely to turn The Raja Saab into a major box office failure. Meanwhile, the film’s Hindi market has also delivered disappointing results. The Raja Saab is produced under the People Media Factory banner. It is a pan-India film and will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. The supporting cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta and Brahmanandam.