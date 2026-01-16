Updated 16 January 2026 at 19:41 IST
Pawan Singh Breaks Silence After Sparking Marriage Rumours With Sindoor Clad Mystery Woman At His Birthday Bash | Exclusive
Pawan Singh celebrated his birthday with a mystery woman, later identified as Bhojpuri actress Mahima Singh. Many noticed that as Mahima accompanied Pawan, she wore vermilion on her forehead, a sign of a married woman.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh is controversy's favourite child. On the occasion of his 41st birthday on January 5, the Aayi Nai singer was snapped with a mystery woman at a gathering of fans and friends where he also cut cake. Not only did Pawan hold her close to himself, what many noticed was the vermilion that she was wearing on her forehead. Netizens rushed to speculate on their relationship, with many even mentioning that Pawan was secretly married to her.
The sindoor-clad woman mystery was later identified as Bhojpuri actress Mahima Singh. Appearing as a guest on Republic Bharat Sangam, Pawan cleared the air on the viral video from his birthday bash and further spoke about the "relationship" he shares with Mahima.
On a lighter note, Pawan said, "5 January ke pehle toh card hi chap gaya tha. Hamare croreon chahne wale hain unmein se kuch ne card hi chapwa diya tha. Shaadi ka sthaan bhi teh kar diya tha ki Mumbai mein shaadi ho raha hai. Lekin Pawan Singh ko pata hi nahi hai. Mere paas aap logon ki dua ki sampatti hai. Kal Pawan Singh woh nahi tha jo aaj hai. Jo bi afwaahein udd rahi hai udne dijiye sir. Bollywood ko hi le lijiye... Koi kuch bhi karta hai toh koi charcha bhi hota hai lekin jab Salman Khan kuch karta hai toh news bann jata hai."
Advertisement
He added, "Pawan Singh bhi jab kisi ki taraf dekhta hai toh charcha shuru ho jati hai. Logon ko lagta hai ki bhaiya yahan bhi...Agar hum naye bacchon ko chance nahi denge, jiske mann mein yeh hai ki hum acting karni hai... Aur agar mere saamne koi aata hai ki bhaiya mujhe chance chahiye... Toh agar maine kisi ko chance de diya toh kuch gunaah kar diya kya? Ab isko koi galat way mein le le toh uska ilaaj mere paas nahi hai. Main chachta hoon ki naye bacchon ko chance mile taki hamari industry hit ho jaye."
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 16 January 2026 at 19:36 IST