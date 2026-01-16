Pawan Singh Breaks Silence After Sparking Marriage Rumours With Sindoor Clad Mystery Woman At His Birthday Bash | Exclusive

Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh is controversy's favourite child. On the occasion of his 41st birthday on January 5, the Aayi Nai singer was snapped with a mystery woman at a gathering of fans and friends where he also cut cake. Not only did Pawan hold her close to himself, what many noticed was the vermilion that she was wearing on her forehead. Netizens rushed to speculate on their relationship, with many even mentioning that Pawan was secretly married to her.