Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab’s first look was unveiled by its makers earlier today (January 15). In addition to its captivating story and impressive cast, the upcoming film is making waves for its unexpected twist involving the lead actor. There have been rumors of Prabhas changing his name to Prabhass, which seemed to be confirmed through the new poster.

Prabhas changes his name to Prabhass?

The Raja Saab's makers used social media to release the first glimpse of the movie during the Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivals. Even though a happy Prabhas is the center of attention in the new poster, fans were intrigued by the way his name was spelled. The actor's name is spelled 'Prabhass' on the poster instead of Prabhas, which is his usual spelling.

Prabhas in Raja Saab’s first poster | Image: X

It's unclear if Prabhas has changed his name or if it's just a spelling error. However, Let’s Cinema reported that Prabhas will now go by Prabhass due to numerology reasons. There are also reports that the actor changed his spelling after he went through a series of failures with his recent releases like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

Maruthi assures fans The Raja Saab is going to be a ‘grand’ horror experience

Although the details of the plot are still unknown, Prabhas is anticipated to play double roles in the movie. Ahead of the film’s release, director Maruthi opened up about the Prabhas starrer with Variety. The director claimed the film to be one of the ‘most ambitious’ projects in his lifetime. He also expressed excitement for having Prabhas on board the film.

Prabhas and Mauthi

The director told the publication, “We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”