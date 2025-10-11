The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Quirky Look From Song Leaked Online | Photos

Prabhas has been filming for his next release The Raja Saab. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar opposite the Darling star and director Maruthi has promised fans that they will get to witness the vintage avatar of Prabhas after a long time. The trailer of the horror comedy has teased that it is going to be a visual spectacle. The long delayed film is all set tot hit the big screens early next year on Pongal, but fans got to witness in a quirky look from the movie as still from a song shoot recently leaked online.

In the images that surfaced online and quickly went viral, Prabhas can be seen sporting a red shirt with cartoons printed over it. He also sports a colourful headgear, white trousers and sunglasses. The tribal accessories add a hint of intrigue to the look.

Prabhas has been filming for The Raja Saab in Rhodes, Greece | Image: X

Earlier, the team of The Raja Saab shared that they are shooting two songs for the horror comedy in Greece. Posting a picture of just a colourful shoe worn by Prabhas, they wrote, “Rebel Star is painting Greece in his colors of glory. Team #TheRajaSaab kickstarts a new schedule with 2 chartbuster songs being crafted to Shake the nation.” However, later images from Rhodes also surfaced online and were shared widely by fan clubs. Many also made memes from this look of Prabhas.

According to the makers, the upcoming movie is a “spellbinding romantic horror entertainer”. Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab will also feature in The Raja Saab.

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy featuring Prabhas | Image: X