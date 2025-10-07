Baahubali 3: Producer Addresses Viral Rumours About Threequel Announcement At The End Of Baahubali The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is SS Rajamouli's next release. The director has set aside working on his upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is involved in the edit of the magnum opus that combines his two blockbuster Baahubali movies. Baahubali: The Epic will release on October 31. This time, its theatrical release will happen in IMAX and 4DX as well and Baahubali: The Epic could set new re-release records at the box office.

Baahubali The Epic was announced on the 10-year anniversary of Baahubali | Image: X

Meanwhile, the anticipation surrounding the release of a combined Baahubali cut is sky high. Rumours have also been afloat that the team will announce Baahubali 3 and the special teaser will be carried at the end of Baahubali: The Epic. Now, clarifying on these rumours, producer Shobu Yarlagadda shared, “There won’t be a Baahubali 3 announcement for sure. We might have some other surprise, but it isn’t related to Baahubali 3. There is still a lot more work to be done for the third part.”

Baahubali The Epic will release on Oct 31 | Image: X

The producer further added, “We have a lot to tell from the Baahubali world. This re-release is not a one-off thing but the beginning of Phase 2 of Baahubali. We strongly believe there are plenty of stories that can be told from this world.” These comments from the producer have led to a flurry of speculations on social media, with predictions raging from a collab between Prabhas and SS Rajamouli to a spin-off set in the same universe.