Baahubali 3: Producer Addresses Viral Rumours About Threequel Announcement At The End Of Baahubali The Epic
Producer Shobu Yarlagadda shared that Baahubali: The Epic is not just a re-release project but the beginning of "Phase 2" of Baahubali.
Baahubali: The Epic is SS Rajamouli's next release. The director has set aside working on his upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is involved in the edit of the magnum opus that combines his two blockbuster Baahubali movies. Baahubali: The Epic will release on October 31. This time, its theatrical release will happen in IMAX and 4DX as well and Baahubali: The Epic could set new re-release records at the box office.
Meanwhile, the anticipation surrounding the release of a combined Baahubali cut is sky high. Rumours have also been afloat that the team will announce Baahubali 3 and the special teaser will be carried at the end of Baahubali: The Epic. Now, clarifying on these rumours, producer Shobu Yarlagadda shared, “There won’t be a Baahubali 3 announcement for sure. We might have some other surprise, but it isn’t related to Baahubali 3. There is still a lot more work to be done for the third part.”
The producer further added, “We have a lot to tell from the Baahubali world. This re-release is not a one-off thing but the beginning of Phase 2 of Baahubali. We strongly believe there are plenty of stories that can be told from this world.” These comments from the producer have led to a flurry of speculations on social media, with predictions raging from a collab between Prabhas and SS Rajamouli to a spin-off set in the same universe.
The runtime of Baahubali: The Epic is 3 hours and 40 minutes. Shobu also clarified whether Hrithik Roshan was also considered for the leading role in the two-part magnum opus. “From day 1, the role of Baahubali was meant for Prabhas. We never approached stars like Hrithik Roshan or anyone else,” the producer told Gulte.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 7 October 2025 at 18:36 IST