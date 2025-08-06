The Raja Saab Producer Teases A Multiverse For Prabhas Starrer Horror Comedy, But Doesn't Confirm Actor's Involvement

Prabhas’s headliner, The Raja Saab, is one of the most-awaited movies, especially after multiple delays. The film, directed by Maruthi, is scheduled to release in December later this year. The makers unveiled the teaser of the horror comedy on June 16, and it was received with a vastly positive response. Riding on the buzz, producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared some exciting deets about the movie. Interestingly, this horror comedy isn’t just a one-story, but it will go forward with multiple parts set in a multiverse.

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab will have a sequel?

Prabhas films almost always come with sequels, and Raja Saab is the latest to join that trend. Kalki 2 is already underway, and Salaar 2 is also on the cards. Now, Raja Saab will have a Part 2 as well.

Producer Vishwa Prasad confirmed the news in an interview with 123Telugu. He said, “Raja Saab 2 is definitely happening, but it won't be a direct continuation of Part 1. It will follow the same theme and elements, but will be a different story within the same franchise/multiverse.”

Raja Saab release date to push further?

Speaking about Raja Saab, he maker shared that the talkie portion is nearly finished, with only a few songs left to shoot. The film should be completely ready by the last week of October, although the team hasn't finalised a release date yet.