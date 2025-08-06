The Raja Saab Producer Teases A Multiverse For Prabhas Starrer Horror Comedy, But Doesn't Confirm Actor's Involvement

Updated 6 August 2025 at 14:23 IST
Prabhas’s headliner, The Raja Saab, is one of the most-awaited movies, especially after multiple delays. The film, directed by Maruthi, is scheduled to release in December later this year. The makers unveiled the teaser of the horror comedy on June 16, and it was received with a vastly positive response. Riding on the buzz, producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared some exciting deets about the movie. Interestingly, this horror comedy isn’t just a one-story, but it will go forward with multiple parts set in a multiverse.
Prabhas films almost always come with sequels, and Raja Saab is the latest to join that trend. Kalki 2 is already underway, and Salaar 2 is also on the cards. Now, Raja Saab will have a Part 2 as well.
Producer Vishwa Prasad confirmed the news in an interview with 123Telugu. He said, “Raja Saab 2 is definitely happening, but it won't be a direct continuation of Part 1. It will follow the same theme and elements, but will be a different story within the same franchise/multiverse.”
Speaking about Raja Saab, he maker shared that the talkie portion is nearly finished, with only a few songs left to shoot. The film should be completely ready by the last week of October, although the team hasn't finalised a release date yet.
When asked about the buzz around the release date, the producer said, "There's strong buzz among fans for a Sankranti release. The business circles are pushing for January 9, while the Hindi distributors prefer December 5, since there are no major releases in the North at that time." The producer added, “But ultimately, we will go with the date that suits us best.”
