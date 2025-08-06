Before Ramayana, War 2 To Use AI Dub For Telugu Version Of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer

War 2 is one of the most anticipated Hindi movies of the year. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the movie is set to hit screens on August 14. Apart from Hindi, the pan-India film will also release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. As per reports, the makers have employed AI techniques for the dubbing of dialogues.

War 2 to use AI technique for dubbing

Sources close to War 2 production have informed publications that the dialogue of the movie will be dubbed using AI. It is being reported that while Jr NTR has mouthed his own Hindi lines, Hrithik's voice has been recreated using artificial intelligence.



Bollywood Hungama reported, "To provide an immersive experience to the cinema-goers, Yash Raj Films is treating War 2 as a true-blue multilingual with lip sync in Telugu and Hindi. While NTR Jr. has dubbed for both the languages by himself, team YRF has used modern-day AI on dubbing artists to match Hrithik Roshan's voice in Telugu and also lip-sync in as many moments as possible." The publication also mentioned that Jr NTR had got his own team of writers and chalked out his dialogues.



Ramayana is also using AI for dubbing

Speaking at the WAVES Summit, the producer of Ramayana, Namit Malhotra, confirmed using AI tools to overcome language barriers. The CEO of DNEG said, “We are making a story that is meant for India to the world. It is about being authentic to our culture, characters and stories. We are garnishing it with the right mix of talent, technology, and the way we want to go about it is to really make it feel local to the people of the world. Again, with the use of some technology, we are trying to make sure that we will be able to localise the film in languages with performances. This means that it should play in English with lip sync without dubbing or subtitles. It should be in Spanish. It should be in Japanese in Japan."



