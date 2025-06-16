The Raja Saab: Sreenivas Kumar Naidu Claims A Telugu Producer Tried 'Negative Campaign' To Sabotage Prabhas Starrer

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is one of the highly anticipated movies since the makers announced the movie. The horror comedy drama will show the actor in a dual role and will romance not one or two but three heroines, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. On Monday, the makers unveiled the teaser in a grand event in Hyderabad and opened up about the project. During the launch, Producer Sreenivas Kumar Naidu, known as SKN, was also present as he is a friend of director Maruthi and gave a heartfelt speech thanking Prabhas. During the speech, he alleged that a producer from Tollywood tried to sabotage the film when it went on the floors.

SKN makes shocking claims

At an event, SKN opened up about his bond with director Maruthi, that how he has been friends with him for 20 years now and knows all about him. He further claimed that those who underestimated this film will change their opinion as Prabhas will see in his "rebel" form after a decade. "Maruthi and I have been friends for 20 years now. Listen to me today. Everybody who underestimated this film will change their mind. You’ll see the ‘rebel god’ Prabhas, whom you’ve missed for a decade now," he said.

The producer added that when Maruthi started shooting, a Tollywood producer tried a negative campaign on this film to sabotage it. However, now he claims that the same producer will speak positively about the film after watching the teaser. He further thanked Prabhas for not paying heed to the negative campaigns and believing in Maruthi.

“I am well aware of how a producer tried to negatively campaign on this film when they began shooting. Now see how the same producer will talk positively about the film tomorrow. This film was only made possible because Prabhas gave his best without believing those campaigns," he said.

For the unversed, Maruthi's previous release, Pakka Commercial (2022), starring Gopichand and Raashii Khanna, bombed at the box office.

All about The Raja Saab