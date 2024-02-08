English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

The Raja Saab Team Clarifies On Prabhas' Name Blunder in First Look Poster

After Prabhas' name was spelled differently on the first look poster of The Raja Saab, fans speculated that the actor has changed it due to numerology reasons.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas, Salaar
Prabhas | Image:Instagram/Prabhas fanclub
After the first look poster of Prabhas' upcoming horror entertainer The Raja Saab was unveiled, fans noticed that the Telugu star's name was spelled differently. Many speculated the change in name could be because of numerology reasons. However, that is not the case. Prabhas' name is very much spelled like how it was earlier. The same was confirmed by the actor's team, via Aakashavaani. 

The Raja Saab poster | Image: IMDb

Prabhas' new movie poster sparks rumours of name change

The much-awaited official announcement of Prabhas' film with director Maruthi was finally made on the occasion of Sankranthi. The first poster of the film was also unveiled on the occasion alongside a motion poster. While the poster was well received by fans of the Rebel star, the actor's name was spelled differently and many pointed this out on social media. Instead of Prabhas, the poster read Prabhass. Speculation began if the Salaar star has altered the spelling of his name due to numerology reasons. However, that is not the truth.

A file photo of Prabhas | Image: Prabhas/Instagram

An official statement from the actor's team as shared by Aakashavaani read, “There is no change in name. It's a printing mistake on the poster. Instead of ‘Prabhas’s #RajaSaab, by mistake, the name got printed as Prabhass on the poster.”

The Raja Saab poster out

The Prabhas starrer has been in the making for quite sometime now but the official announcement and the title of the film was revealed on January 15. On the occasion, director Maruthi said, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.”

The film’s music is being composed by Thaman S. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

