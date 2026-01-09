The Raja Saab X Review: Netizens Request Prabhas Fans To 'Just Forget And Forgive' The Actor For 'Below-Par' Film

The Raja Saab X Review: Prabhas' horror comedy drama has finally hit the theatres today, January 9, after much delay. It is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, and it seems the movie buffs didn't quite like it. They took to their social media handle to pen their reviews, calling the film "disappointing". What stood common in all the posts were VFX; everyone called it "weak". Helmed by Maruthi, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut) and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

Netizens give verdict on The RajaSaab

Moviegoers flooded X with their reviews, questioning Prabhas' selection of scripts. A user said the VFX was "poor" and added that the story was "outdated" and "lengthy". The review reads, “#TheRajaSaab : BELOW-PAR FILM Poor VFX, Weak screenplay, No proper horror, Too lengthy, Outdated Story. Why did #Prabhas choose this kind of script? He is now a Pan-India star, yet he is doing this type of film. DISAPPOINTED.”

Another user called Prabhas's performance, a few scenes, story, dialogues and cinematography" good. But shared that the screenplay, direction, VFX and dubbing didn't live up to the mark. The user further pointed out that the actresses' acting and the horror scenes didn't appear appealing.'

A user penned a note to Prabhas' fans asking them to "forgive" the actor for starring in The Raja Saab.

Advertisement

A movie buff gave 2.25 stars out of 5 and wrote that the filmmakers made big promises but delivered little. The negatives in the movie were "Sluggish First Half, Outdated commercial tropes, Lack of gripping moments and Inconsistent VFX Shots."

How much did Prabhas charge for The Raja Saab?

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas took a 33 per cent fee cut for The Raja Saab. He reportedly charged around ₹100 crore, which is lower than his usual ₹150 crore or more salary. As per reports, the actor decided to help free up funds from the movie's budget, which could be used for better production. The report also suggests that Sanajy Dutt, who plays the main antagonist, took home ₹5-₹6 crore for his role in the horror comedy.

Advertisement