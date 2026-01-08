The Raja Saab: Prabhas Fans Bring 'Crocodiles' To Cinema Halls, Netizens Say 'Horror Show Began Before Movie Started' | Viral

The Raja Saab is all set for its massive worldwide roll out in cinema halls on January 9. Special fans shows were organised in India and overseas a day before and attracted overwhelming footfalls. Videos of crowded theatres have gone viral on social media and are a sign of Prabhas' unmatched stardom. Earlier, The Raja Saab was pitted against Vijay's Jana Nayagan at the box office. However, pending CBFC certification, Jana Nayagan has been delayed, paving way for a solo release of The Raja Saab. This is all the more reason for fans to celebrate.

A clip shows fans bringing dummy crocodiles to cinema halls for The Raja Saab screening. Some movie goers held the crocs over their head and ran inside the halls. For many, this was a horrific sight till they learnt that they were not actual animals but dummies. The video of 'crocs' inside cinema halls shocked everyone and left some amused.

A scene in The Raja Saab trailer shows Prabhas' character throwing around a crocodile in a fight. This and other moments from the movie have generated hype for film ahead of its release. Now, fan reviews will decide its fate at the box office. According to reports, the budget of the movie is over ₹400 crore.

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi | Image: X

Speaking about the fantastical elements in The Raja Saab, actress Riddhi Kumar said, "The Raja Saab mein fantasy land create kiya gaya hai. Jo bhi horror comedies humne dekhi hai woh ek realistic space mein set hai jaise ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Woh ek realistic mahal mein bani hai aur fir ek phycological thriller hai... Ismein bhi phycological thriller ka element hai but the world that we have created is fantastical. Every audience wants ki hum apni duniya bhool kar koi picture dekhein. Aap kahin bhi ja sakte ho par aap fantasy mein nahi ja sakte ho. I think it's one of the most striking elements in The Raja Saab."