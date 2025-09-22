They Call Him OG Trailer Leaks Online: Pawan Kalyan Sets Big Screen On Fire In His Action Avatar, Emraan Hashmi Is Like Cherry On Top

Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, They Call Him OG. The trailer of the movie was supposed to release on Sunday, but the makers decided to skip the online release and launch it at a pre-release event. Now, the trailer has been leaked on the internet, with his fans going gaga over his action avatar. The movie is touted to be one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025.

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG trailer leaks online

In a video going viral on the internet, Pawan Kalyan can be seen making a dashing entrance. He can be seen fighting for justice in a swag. The clip also offers a glimpse of Emraan Hashmi as Omi Bhau, who seems pissed at Kalyan's character for disrupting his business and Arjun Das as Arjun, whose character has been kept under wraps. Apart from them, the movie also stars Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Sriya Reddy. It marks the special appearance of Neha Shetty.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Sharing the trailer, a user wrote, "Full Clarity OG Trailer," followed by crying and fire emoticons.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

They Call Him OG's advance booking report

The pre-sales of the movie have been open overseas for a while now, and the response to it has been overwhelming. According to Andhra Box Office, the movie has collected ₹32 crore globally. The numbers include special previews and advance bookings for day 1. It has touched this figure even before the trailer went live, indicating Pawan Kalyan's stardom and craze abroad. In North America alone, over 70,000 tickets have been sold. Impressively, it crossed the $2 million mark in pre-sales without even releasing a trailer, making it one of the fastest Telugu films to reach this milestone.