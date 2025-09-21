Jolly LLB 3 Surpasses Jolly LLB Lifetime Collections In Its 1st Weekend

Jolly LLB 3 is doing very good business after releasing on September 19. The third installment in the courtroom drama franchise brings together the two Jollys, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, and the movie has managed to woo the audiences with its humour and biting criticism of the Indian administrative and political systems. It has collected over ₹52 crore in its opening weekend in India.

On its third day at the box office, Jolly LLB 3 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Jolly LLB (2013). The first movie was reportedly made on a budget of ₹12 crore and grossed ₹46 crore worldwide. It collected ₹43.78 crore in India. With the initial success of Jolly LLB 3, the first part is now the lowest grossing in the franchise. Jolly LLB 3 has also done more business in the first weekend than Akshay Kumar fronted sequel in 2017. It remains to be seen whether or not Jolly LLB 3 can become the highest grossing movie in the franchise by doing ₹200 crore biz worldwide.

What is the story of Jolly LLB 3?

Jolly LLB movies dramatise real life events. The third film in the popular franchise pits the two Jollys, Akshay and Arshad, against each other in a courtroom battle. They both try to win their cases through technical loopholes, bending the rules and debating over who is the "real Jolly" of the legal world.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in a still from Jolly LLB 3 | Image: X