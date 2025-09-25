They Call Him OG X Review: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi's Film Fails To Impress Fans, Call It 'Half Baked Plot With Emotionless Action Sequences'

They Call Him OG X Review: Pawan Kalyan's action thriller has finally hit the theatres today, September 25. Helmed by Sujeeth, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. Pawan Kalyan fans watched the early show, and barring a few, none were impressed to see him back in action. They took to their social media handle to share their reviews in detail and revealed that the plot of the film is "mediocre".

Is They Call Him OG worth a watch?

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) is flooded with poor reviews of They Call Him OG. A user detailed the review, sharing that the first half of the movie is "mediocre" followed by a "lacklustre" second half. "Nothing engages. Unwanted elevations without emotions test patience. Adding to this slow pacing in many portions of an action film is very disappointing, especially the second half, which unfolds in an utterly poor and extended second half," read the review.

Another called the first half "crap" and wrote, "An half baked movie with emotionless action sequences. Pk looks ugly af warra clown this guy is, better stick with politics. Don't know how am I going to survive for another 70 minutes."

A film critic wrote, "#TheyCallHimOG #OG - Decent First half & Very Average second half!! Action sequences, PawanKalyan's screen presence & Thaman BGM are the highlights. No Emotional connect, No proper writing & Lag in Screenplay throughout the second half makes it tiring. Overall an Okish watch."

Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel gave 3.5 stars out of 5 to OG and calls it a comeback film of Pawan Kalyan. He further praised Emraan Hashmi and called him a "perfect villain" to match Pawan's aura. "This is not just fan service. It’s Sujeeth’s most mature work – minimal dialogues, strong atmosphere & a myth-like portrayal of Pawan Kalyan," adding to this, he wrote, "The film has some pacing issues as the narrative feels slow at certain points. It could have been trimmed by 15–20 minutes."

"The film opens well with a neat title card and a strong intro, but loses momentum soon after. Apart from the pre-interval sequence, the first half struggles to hold attention. The second half begins on a high but fails to sustain. @Sujeethsign succeeds in showcasing @PawanKalyan in a stylish avatar, but falters with the rest. @MusicThaman's music and BGM act as the real strength here. Strictly for fans, casual audience may walk away unimpressed," read a review.

