Kamal Haasan's Thug Life And Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Producers Strike A Deal With Telugu Theatre Exhibitors To Temporarily Call Off Bandh, Know Details

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life and Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu are all set to clash in June. However, in a roadblock earlier, exhibitors in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh announced a theatre shutdown starting on June 1, citing disputes with film producers over the revenue-sharing model. As per the latest reports, they have now decided to temporarily call off the strike and open doors for action-pack crossover. Know the details inside.

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Clash With Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Stopped Theatre Bandh?

As per Cinema Express, Telugu film producers and the exhibitors' association met on Wednesday, May 21, to address the ongoing disagreement over the revenue-sharing model. The meeting ended without a resolution, and both parties plan to continue discussions before reaching a final agreement.

In the meantime, an unofficial temporary arrangement was made. A source close to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) revealed to the publication that exhibitors have agreed to pause their decision to shut down all single-screen theatres. This decision considers the potential revenue from the releases of Thug Life on June 5 and Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM) on June 12. However, an official confirmation for the same is yet awaited. The duration for the temporary hold is also not revealed yet.

The report also suggests that TFCC chairman Dr Pratani Ramakrishna Goud issued an official statement urging the governments of the two Telugu states to step in and reinstate the percentage-based system requested by exhibitors. He emphasised that this approach would benefit producers, exhibitors, and distributors while also creating more opportunities for aspiring producers.

How will theatre bandh affect upcoming movies box office in south?

Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Trisha Krishnan, along with Krish and AM Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol, could face challenges if the strike continues. Not just these two, Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, as well as Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Kannappa, led by Vishnu Manchu, are also set for a June release.