Thug Life: Supreme Court Sides With Kamal Haasan, Calls Out Karnataka High Court Over Release Ban, Says 'Can't Allow Mobs...'

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life has been struggling at the box office since its released on June 5. The film's business was severely hit after it was banned in Karnataka owing to the Kannada language row. While the Karnataka High Court denied to release of the film, the Supreme Court on Tuesday raised a serious question. The court expressed concern over the "extra-judicial ban" on the movie and said "can't allow mob to decide" the fate of the movie.

A bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan further stated that if somebody has made a statement, counter it with a statement. "We can't allow mobs and vigilante groups to take over the streets. The rule of law must prevail. We can't allow this to happen. If somebody has made a statement, counter it with a statement. Somebody has made some writing, counter it with some writing. This is a proxy." Justice Bhuyan told the counsel representing the State of Karnataka. When the petitioner's counsel pointed out that the state had not filed any complaint, the bench gave the state tomorrow to file its counter. Now, the matter will be heard on Thursday.

"Rule of law demands that any film which has a CBFC certificate must be released and the State has to ensure its screening. It can't be at the fear of burning down the cinemas that the film can't be shown. People may not watch the film. That is a different matter. We are not passing any order that people must watch the film. But the film must be released," Justice Manmohan added.

When the state's counsel countered that Kamal Haasan chose not to release the movie in Karnataka, then Justice Bhuyan expressed disapproval of the Karnataka High Court, asking Haasan to issue an apology. He said, "It is none of the business of the High Court." He further pointed out that something is "wrong in the system".

"All the enlightened people of Bangalore can issue a statement that he is wrong. Why should there be a resort to threats?" Justice Bhuyan added.

