Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 2: Siddhu's Film Mints ₹45.3 Crore Worldwide

Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda opened to a great start at the box office on March 29 and the first weekend of the film looks promising in theatres.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tillu Square
Tillu Square | Image:IMDb
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Tillu Square, sequel to the film DJ Tillu, released in theatres on March 29. The movie is directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Naga Vamsi. Tillu Square opened to a great start at the box office and the first weekend of the film looks promising in theatres.

Tillu Square performs well on its first day at the box office

As per a report by Sacnilk, Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda earned ₹10.25 crore in India on its second day. The film earned ₹11.2 crore on day one, bringing its total box office collection to around ₹21.45 crore. Meanwhile, Tillu Square has been performing well overseas with a collection of ₹45.3 crore gross in just two days. On the other hand, the film clashed with Crew and Aadujeevitham in the theatres and despite a stiff competition, Tillu Square emerged as a success.

 

Tillu Square poster | Image: X

 

Siddu Jonnalagadda compares filming for Tillu Square to a war zone

The makers of Tillu Square had held a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad. The same saw the face of the film, Siddu Jonnalagadda, detail why filming for a sequel is a tougher haul, owing to the added burden of living up to the audience perception and expectations for the original. He said, "It was divine intervention that Ram Miriyala and Kasarla Shyam came on board for the Tillu franchise, I can’t imagine the film without the song and it deserves ample credit". Further speaking about the challenges that are usually involved in coming on board for a sequel, he added, "It has to be thematically engaging and equally surprising as the first. It was like going into a war zone."

Meanwhile, the first installment of the film featured Neha Shetty opposite Jonnalagadda. This time, Anupama Parameswaran played the female lead alongside Siddu in Tillu Square.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 13:01 IST

