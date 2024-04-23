Advertisement

Tillu Square has enjoyed a dream run at the box office, becoming yet another humbly-budgeted film, scoring big numbers at the box office. The stellar success of the film has now paved the way for the third instalment of the franchise, Tillu Cube. An interesting update about the same, has now come forth.

Advertisement

Mallik Ram to not return for Tillu Cube



For the unversed, director Mallik Ram had helmed Tillu Square. However, the director will not be taking up this responsibility for Tillu Cube. As per a Gulte report, Kalyan Shankar has been roped in as the director for Tillu Cube. Shankar is currently working on MAD2, following which he will direct all his attention to the Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer. Incidentally, Kalyan Shankar is no stranger to the Tillu franchise - he was involved as a writer during the scripting process of Tillu Square.

Advertisement

Additionally, an interesting detail about the Tillu franchise, is that all instalments have been helmed by separate directors. DJ Tillu (2022) was directed by Vimal Krishna, Tillu Square (2023) was directed by Mallik Ram and now Tillu Cube will be directed by Kalyan Shankar. Not just this, the female leads for all three instalments have also been different, with Siddhu Jonnalagadda being the only constant. DJ Tillu starred Neha Shetty while Tillu Square starred Anupama Parameswaran. No female lead for Tillu Cube has been announced thus far.

Advertisement

A look at Tillu Square's box office performance



Tillu Square, as per media reports, has been mounted on a budget of ₹40 crores, including promotion costs. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections currently stand at ₹77.65 crores. The same report pegs its worldwide collections at ₹120 crores - overseas collections in particular, have been calculated to be ₹30 crores.

Advertisement

The film is reportedly set to stream on Netflix, starting April 26.