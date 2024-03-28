Advertisement

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Tillu Square. As the release date is nearing, the makers organised a pre-release event on Wednesday where they opened up about their romantic-crime drama. The event was attended by Siddhu, director Mallik Ram and others, but Anupama gave it a miss. Her absence left everyone puzzled. On seeing this, Siddhu got candid on-stage and spoke about why the actress skipped the pre-release event. He revealed that she was upset.

(A file photo of Anupama | Image: Instagram)

Why is Anupama Parameswaran upset?

Siddhu, who initially looked hesitant to talk about Anupama’s absence, shared that people have been talking a lot about the film’s poster. “I understand we are actors and a lot of things are said about us. But having said that, I feel that when we talk about women, we need to be careful,” he added. He continued by saying that he can’t force people to be respectful towards female stars but can request them for the same.

(A poster of Tillu Square | Image: Instagram)

“Even in real life, if you talk or flirt with a woman, she should be comfortable with it, right? The same goes for actors, it’s quite sensitive. So, let’s maintain a healthy atmosphere,” he shared. Adding to it he revealed that the actress’ mood was spoiled by the way people were talking about the poster and he told her that “it’s okay if she doesn’t come to the event because her feelings are important.”

(A poster of Tillu Square | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, Anupama has been in the spotlight since the makers unveiled the poster of Tillu Square. In the poster, Siddhu and Anupama can be seen in an intimate posture. While some lauded their chemistry, there was a section on the internet that trolled the actress for being “bold”.

What do we know about Tillu Square?

The film is the sequel to the 2022 film DJ Tillu. Siddhu Jonnalagadda reprises his role from the previous film, while Anupama plays the female lead. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 29.

