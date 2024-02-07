Advertisement

2024 has commenced on a positive note for Chiranjeevi with the veteran actor's name being on the exclusive list of recipients for the Padma Awards. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi has been announced as a Padma Vibhushan awardee. Daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who has repeatedly expressed pride over her father-in-law's latest achievement, has now hosted a grand farmhouse celebration to commemorate the milestone moment.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela hosts grand celebration for Chiranjeevi



Upasana Kamineni Konidela appears to be leaving no stone unturned to celebrate her father-in-law Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan felicitation. As per a Gulte report, Upasana is hosting a gala celebration at the family's farmhouse, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A highlight from the celebration, has been Chiranjeevi's mother Shrimati Anjana Devi, expressing how she always knew that her son would be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.

Speaking about the moment she was told the news, Anjana Devi recalled being ecstatic and hugging her son right away. Not just Upasana's intimate family-oriented celebration, but Chiranjeevi's milestone will also be celebrated by the Telugu film industry as a whole through a gathering headlined by producer Dil Raju.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela marvels at having 2 Padma Vibhushan awardees in the family



Earlier last month, Upasana took to her official X handle to share a picture of her father-in-law Chiranjeevi, seated along side her grandfather, Prathap C Reddy. The common link between the two is that they are both Padma Vibhushan awardees. Appreciating the fact that she now has two Padma awardees in her family, Upasana penned a proud caption which read, "honoured & blessed to have 2 #PadmaVibhushan awardees in the Family. My Grandfather Dr Prathap C Reddy & My Father in law Dr Chiranjeevi Konidela @KChiruTweets @DrPrathapCReddy"

Upasana also separately shared a congratulatory post for Chiranjeevi. The picture shared, showed the veteran actor surrounded by his five granddaughters. Upasana's caption, additionally saw her call Chiranjeevi, an "inspiration".

