Ustaad Bhagat Singh Teaser: Action Galore In Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela Starrer | Watch

Advertisement

With elections on the horizon, supporters of actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party are busy rallying behind their leader. Amid all of this, the makers of the upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh have released a teaser, subtly intertwining references to Kalyan's upcoming political stint.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's new glimpse

In the teaser, a group of priests falls victim to an attack in the Old City can be seen, only to be rescued by the iconic Powerstar himself. Director Harish Shankar presents Pawan Kalyan in a commanding persona, as he effortlessly takes down the attackers and delivers a stern message. He can be heard saying, “The glass (an indirect reference to his party’s election symbol) becomes sharper if it gets broken. Glass doesn’t mean size. It represents an invisible army.”

Kalyan's charismatic portrayal, coupled with high production values, promises an electrifying ride for cinemagoers. Filming is slated to resume once Kalyan completes his current project, OG with newcomer Sreeleela as the female lead. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar are helming the project, with musician Devi Sri Prasad onboard to compose the music.

What more do we know about Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Directed by Harish Shankar and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gauthami, Chammak Chandra, Naga Mahesh, Narra Srinu, Giri and Temper Vamsi in pivotal roles.

The film is a Telugu adaptation of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri. Screenplay writer Dasaradh at an event was heard saying, “Harish Shankar tweaked Theri’s story to a maximum extent, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be in his trademark style completely.” Originally slated for release in 2024, the film faced delays due to the director's involvement in other projects but is now rolling smoothly.