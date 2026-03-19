Updated 19 March 2026 at 14:40 IST
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Singh Impresses On Screen, But 'Disastrous,' 'Outdated' Story Disappoints Netizens
Ustaad Bhagat Singh tells the story of a tribal boy who grows up with strong values and courage. His teacher inspires him, gives him the name Bhagat Singh, and shapes his principles.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Helmed by Harish Shankar, the Telugu movie released in theatres on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Starring Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna in the lead, the movie has been a much-anticipated one. Netizens and critics are sharing reviews on X (formerly Twitter) soon after watching early shows.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit or flop?
One user wrote on X, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh — Power-packed, mass-loaded entertainer 🔥 Stylish action, strong screen presence by Pawan Kalyan, and punchy dialogues @harish2you 🔥@PawanKalyan meku time lekapoyina sare baga act chesaru every family have to go and watch the film 🎥”
Another wrote, “#UstaadBhagatSingh - PK’s look, Screen presence & Dialogues r the positives in this Routine, Outdated Drama. Parthiban Naidu as weak villain. Sreeleela ok. Raashi Khanna has no scope. Thaman does a Anirudh work in BGM. One melody track nice. Narration is a Patience Tester. BORE!”
Another wrote, “Went with no hype but not bad first half. Its your routine template mass film but watchable. Decent outcome strictly from direction and visuals from HS in a long time. Masses will like pre intervel to intervel sequences. PK fans will like his chatacterization. #UstaadBhagatSingh”
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Another wrote, “#UstaadBhagatSingh: When fans are taken for granted, writers lack a vision, and directors are clueless and only aim to please fans with moments, these kinds of outcomes will result. A huge fan of PSPK in me was lost a long time ago due to this kind of work. Unimpressive film.😖”
Another wrote, “#DisasterUstaadBhagatSingh Biggest Disaster Ustaad Bhagat Singh, In 2026 year in TFI biggest flop”
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All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh tells the story of a tribal boy who grows up with strong values and courage. His teacher gives him the name Bhagat Singh and shapes his principles. He stands firmly against injustice and powerful forces with honesty and strength. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, and R Parthiban, among others.
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Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 14:39 IST