Ramayana, Varanasi, AA22 X A6: 5 Most Expensive Upcoming Indian Movies

Big budget movies promise a grand scale, release, reach and a theatrical experience like no other. While movie budgets in Indian cinema are much debated, with filmmakers themselves comparing the modest investments made in their projects to Hollywood productions, some upcoming desi films are set to change the game when it comes to production cost, VFX and the overall canvas. Here are some of the most expensive movies that will truly pave the way for spectacle cinema.

Ramayana (to release in two parts)

Billed as India's Lord of the Rings moment on the big screens, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana has a whopping budget of ₹4000 crore ($500 million). This is more than the budget of Hollywood biggies like Avatar and Avengers. Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed the mega budget of the Ramayana duology, saying, "To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over ₹4000 crore."

Varanasi

SS Rajamouli is known to handle the lavish productions. His Baahubali movies and RRR are already some of the biggest budgeted Indian movies. When it comes to production value, he is all set to take things a step further with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra starrer Varanasi. The magnum opus will not only span countries but time periods. The use of cutting edge VFX and shooting at international locations is set top push the movie's budget to over ₹1000 crore, making is the director's most expensive film yet.

Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is by far the most expensive Indian film. It had a reported budget of over $70 million ( ₹600 crore). Now, part 2 is is development and the budget of the sequel is expected to be no less than the prequel.

Allu Arjun-Atlee's film

Atlee is making his first ever sci-fi, fantasy film with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. It is expected that the movie will have elements of a creature feature and much more. Some reports have claimed that AA22 X A6 will have an aliens vs warrior subplot that will push its budget to over ₹500 crore. Interestingly, as per reports, the mentioned amount has been set aside just for VFX work. It is said that AA22 X A6 budget will be closer to ₹1000 crore.

Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1

The Baahubali world is expanding with a 3D animation movie titled Baahubali: The Eternal War. The teaser has already hinted that much like the Baahubali live action features, the upcoming animation flick will set new benchmarks in visuals.