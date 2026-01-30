Updated 30 January 2026 at 23:23 IST
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji Starrer Witnesses A Good Start
On its first day at the box office, Mardaani 3 collected ₹3.80 crore. This number is similar to Mardaani 2's opening day figures but more than Mardaani's ₹3.44 crore start.
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji returns as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment of the action drama franchise. The movie series began in 2014 and a sequel followed in 2019. The two movies so far have been well received among critics and at the box office. As Mardaani 3 got off to a similar start at the box office as Mardaani 2 did, chances are it could also turn out to be a hit. However, the good grip that the holdover release Border 2 has managed to maintain, and with several new releases lined up for February 6, doing good collection will not be an easy task for Rani's film.
Mardaani 3 gets a fair start
On its first day at the box office, Mardaani 3 collected ₹3.80 crore. This number is similar to Mardaani 2's opening day figures but more than Mardaani's ₹3.44 crore start. The release of the threequel coincides with Rani marking her 30th year in Bollywood. With Mardaani 3, she will look to pocket a hit. Border 2, which has maintained a firm grip at the box office in its second weekend, is opposing Rani's film. It will be interesting to see how the competition turns out over the remaining weekend. Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala.
Mardaani franchise has a connecting theme
The Mardaani franchise depicts crimes against women and how Rani's cop character hunts down perpetrators. While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the latest installment focusses on the issue of young girls aged 8-9 years, from low-income groups, who are kidnapped for a specific reason from across our country. Unlike the first two movies, this one features a female villain, played by Mallika Prasad.
