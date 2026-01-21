Conflicting Reports On Vicky Kaushal's Cameo In Dhurandhar 2 Leave Fans Confuses

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies. The Ranveer Singh headliner will hit the big screens on March 19. For days now, several reports claimed that Vicky Kaushal will have a special appearance in the movie directed by Aditya Dhar. Some even shared that the actor will reprise his role as Major Vihaan Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was directed by the same filmmaker.

A report in Mid-day stated that the new father will have an extended role in Dhurandhar 2, about which the makers have been tight-lipped. The insider in the know told the publication, “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2. The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories’ timelines. Vicky’s character from the war drama, which is set in 2016, is introduced in this film, although it remains unclear whether he and Ranveer’s character cross paths. The cameo includes a few action blocks.”



The source also added that Vicky Kaushal is one of the director's favourite actors. The publication stated, “Vicky is one of Aditya’s favourite actors. The director was only too happy to design sequences that laid the foundation for a spin-off in the future.” The report comes amid a shelved film, which was supposed to be a collaboration between Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal in the movie titled The Immortal Ashwatthama.

However, another source informed Bollywood Hungama that there is no truth in this report. The insider shared, “Vicky Kaushal and Uri are not part of Dhurandhar. I don’t know where that comes from. We understand the curiosity and excitement for the second part. One can treat these as fan-generated rumours and speculation. But we can’t have the media reporting such outrageous assumptions as news.”



The filmmakers, actors and anyone associated with the movie have not confirmed either development yet.