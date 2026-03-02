Varanasi: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus To Be Shot In Antarctica? Priyanka Chopra's Reply To Mahesh Babu Hints So

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran have been busy shooting for their upcoming movie Varanasi with director SS Rajamouli for a year now, and the filming of six more months is still to go before production wraps. Having said that, Priyanka has hinted that a portion will be shot in Antarctica.

An update on Varanasi's next shoot location

Mahesh Babu took to his X handle to praise Priyanka's performance in the recently released action film The Bluff. He wrote, "#TheBluff is a well-mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @priyankachopra is in top form 💥💥💥 swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work."

Expressing gratitude, Priyanka replied, "Thank you my friend. See you soon in Antarctica." This hints that the next shooting location of Varanasi is in South Pole. The team will be braving harsh weather and sub-zero conditions to shoot a scene.

More about Varanasi

The globe-trotting adventure is said to have been made on a budget of ₹1300 crore or over $150 million, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. This is also Rajamouli's most expensive movie, surpassing the budgets of his previous blockbusters Baahubali 2 and RRR. Varanasi is VFX-heavy and will have mythological elements. The film will also have a scene inspired by the famous Hindu mythology Ramayana, with Mahesh Babu playing the role of Lord Rama. In an interview with Screen Rant, he opened up about his training session and feeling content after watching the portion. "I’m playing Lord Rama’s character. It required posture. You can’t stand like modern characters. I trained for 6 months to modify my running, walking, and posture style. When I saw the shot, I was really happy. It was all worth it," he said.

Produced under the production house Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2027, on the occasion of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, followed by Ambedkar Jayanti and Rama Navami, creating a long holiday weekend.