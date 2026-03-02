Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna To Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Celeb Couples Celebrating First Holi 2026 After Marriage

Holi 2026: The festival of colours is just two days away, and preparations at Indian households have already begun. While the festival is special for everyone, for a few newlyweds, its is a little more special as it would be their first festival together after marriage. In the entertainment industry, there are a few couples, including Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda and Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben, who would be marking Holi as their first festival together.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

(A photo of Rashmika and Vijay from their wedding album)

The couple, who remained tight-lipped about their relationship, got married in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of their family and close friends, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Kalyani Priyadarshan. It tied the knot in Telugu tradition, and the photos from the same took the internet by storm with fans going gaga over their wedding look and candid moments. The newlyweds will be celebrating their Holi with a star-studded reception in Hyderabad.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben

(A photo of Nupur and Stebin from their wedding album)

Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur exchanged vows with singer Stebin Ben on January 10, followed by a Hindu wedding on January 11. The ceremonies were held in Udaipur, attended by the couple's family and close friends. Holi will be their first festival as newlyweds.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

(A photo of Samantha and Raj from their wedding album)

Samantha and Raj surprised their fans by posting their hush-hush wedding photos. The couple got married on December 1 at Linga Bhairavi Temple, Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Unlike the traditional wedding ritual, the couple got married in the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony. For the special day, Samantha opted for a red saree, while Raj opted for a pyjama kurta.

Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand

(A photo of Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand from their wedding album)

Singer Prakriti married her longtime entrepreneur boyfriend Vinay Anand on January 23 at Fort Barwara, near Jaipur. Their wedding was attended by their family and close friends. Following their intimate wedding, they hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for their friends. Holi will mark their first major festival after the wedding.

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee

(A photo of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee from their wedding album)

The couple got married on June 6 in an intimate wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple's first festival was Diwali, but Holi is also marked as the first after the wedding.