Varanasi Work Calling! Priyanka Chopra Returns To Hyderabad To Shoot Next Schedule Of Mahesh Babu Starrer

Priyanka Chopra has been on a vacation, busy spending time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. But now it's time to resume the work. She is returning to Hyderabad, India, to complete the filming of Mahesh Babu-led Varanasi. The actress took to her social media handle to share an update about her visit.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to reunite with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a radiant selfie on her Story in which she is showing off her no makeup look and glowing skin. It is taken inside the plane, and the text on the post reads, "And she's off... I'll see you soon, Hyderabad.

Priyanka is a leading lady starring opposite Mahesh Babu. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

More about Varanasi

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is one of the most anticipated movies that is in the making. The teaser and title reveal last year excited fans, and it looked every bit as grand as other epics from the Baahubali director. It has been widely reported that the film is likely to be released in theatres on April 9, 2027, coinciding with Ram Navami. On Wednesday, an X post from the official page of Varanasi shared a clip featuring scenes from Trethayuga, Lanka Nagaram, 7200 BCE. A Lord Hanuman-like mythical figure is seen, alongside people waging war. The clip ends with the singers chanting Rama in a chorus.

The X announcement has reaffirmed the rumours about Varanasi debuting in theatres on Ram Navami 2027, although the team has not put a stamp on the exact date as of now.

Varanasi is said to have been made on a budget of ₹1300 crore or over $150 million, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. This is also Rajamouli's most expensive movie, surpassing the budgets of his previous blockbusters Baahubali 2 and RRR. Varanasi is VFX-heavy and will have mythological elements. During the film's title reveal event in Hyderabad in November last year, Rajamouli explained that he had filmed an important Ramayana episode in Varanasi.