Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Set To Play 'Life's Most Beautiful Role' As They Announce Pregnancy

Updated May 6th 2025, 12:14 IST
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to embrace parenthood as the actress is expecting her first baby. The couple shared a joint post announcing pregnancy with an adorable photo. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy.
The couple took to Instagram and shared a post that shows them holding hands with woollen baby mittens. In the caption, they wrote, "Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon."
The couple is expecting their firstborn after over a year of marriage.
Published May 6th 2025, 12:13 IST