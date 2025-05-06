Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Set To Play 'Life's Most Beautiful Role' As They Announce Pregnancy

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to embrace parenthood as the actress is expecting her first baby. The couple shared a joint post announcing pregnancy with an adorable photo. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announce pregnancy

The couple took to Instagram and shared a post that shows them holding hands with woollen baby mittens. In the caption, they wrote, "Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon."