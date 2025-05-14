Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Release Date Pushed Back By 2 Months Due To India-Pakistan Tensions, To Now Release In July

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom was scheduled to release on May 30, 2025. However, in the most recent update, makers have postponed its premiere due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. Vijay announced the new release date on his X(formerly Twitter) and shared a statement explaining the reason behind it.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom postponed

The makers of the action thriller film issued an official statement on X, saying, “To our dear audience, we wish to inform you that the release of our film Kingdom, initially scheduled for May 30, has been postponed to July 4. Despite exploring every possibility to adhere to the original date, recent unforeseen events in the country and the prevailing atmosphere have made it challenging to proceed with promotions or celebrations.”



The statement continued, "We believe this decision will allow us to present Kingdom in the best possible manner, reflecting the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We deeply value your support and look forward to receiving your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dil Raju garu and Nithin garu for their understanding and support in facilitating this change. Jai Hind!"

The teaser for Kingdom, released in February, captivated everyone's attention. Vijay's fans are thrilled to see him in a completely new avatar and role.