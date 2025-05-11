Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Sunny Deol's 'Fear' Delays Lahore 1947 Shoot, Actor Moves On To Border 2: Report

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of two most anticipated movies, Lahore 1947 and Border 2. As per reports, the work on the former is almost complete, and the film is slated to release soon. However, it is now being alleged that the film will not be released anytime soon, and the patchwork has been delayed. Sunny Deol is prioritising Border 2 over Lahore 1947.

A source close to the actor has told Bollywood Hungama, “Some 15 days of patchwork shoot of Lahore 1947 is pending. However, Sunny Deol is not prioritising his shoot right now. He loves the subject of the film but fears that in today’s times, when Pakistan is seen as a big enemy and is trying to destroy our civilian areas, this film and its message might be misinterpreted by vested interests. Hence, he is avoiding shooting for it.”

Lahore 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also features Preity Zinta in the lead role. The film marks the actress's comeback to Indian cinema.

The insider in the know added, “Sunny Deol will probably prefer that Border 2 releases first. It’ll feature him fighting the Pakistani army, and it will be the apt film to be out as it will be in sync with the overall mood of the nation. He would then want Lahore 1947 to be out.”



Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 movie and is scheduled to release on Republic Day 2026. As per reports, the iconic song from the first film Sandese Aate Hain will be recreated for the sequel.



