Viral Photo: RRR Makers Drop Unseen Photo Of Ram Charan In Alluri Getup On His 39th Birthday

Ram Charan has turned a year older today, March 27. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of RRR shared an unseen photo of the actor in Alluri getup. Sharing the photo, they wished Ram Charan on his 39th birthday.

RRR makers share unseen photo of Ram Charan

RRR makers shared an unseen photo of Ram Charan donning a saffron coloured dhoti. He can also be seen carrying bow and arrow while standing atop a boat. This photo of the RRR star in Lord Ram's getup has gone viral on social media. Sharing the photo, they wrote, "Wishing our beloved Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan a very happy birthday! ❤️Keep slaying with your majestic presence."

Wishing our beloved Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan a very happy birthday! ❤️



Keep slaying with your majestic presence! 🤗 #HBDRamcharan pic.twitter.com/vVqZniVb4P — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) March 26, 2024

Ram Charan rings in birthday in Tirumala

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, had arrived in Tirumala on Tuesday night to celebrate his birthday. On March 27, the actor, along with his family, visited the Tirupati temple during the wee hours to offer prayers. It has been reported that Ram Charan participated in the pre-dawn ritual suprabhatham on his birthday in the temple. Several videos of the actor are now going viral on social media.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Ram Charan along with his family on his birthday, visited & offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. pic.twitter.com/Ugq0byNirp — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

On the occasion of Ram Charan's 39th birthday, his fans took to the streets to celebrate the special day. In a video, his fans can be seen dancing on the road with the actor's poster in the hand out of joy. Meanwhile, some of his other fans distributed free food to the needy to seek blessings for the actor and start the day on a good note. Fans from across the globe are celebrating Ram Charan's birthday and their videos are going viral on the internet.