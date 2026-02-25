Viral Video - Netizens Bash Nani For Not Shaking Hands With Fans, Say 'Auraless Actor Exposed Badly'

Nani is one of the popular and talented actors who enjoys a huge fan base. However, the actor is currently being bashed for his recent interaction with fans. A video is going viral on the internet that shows him dressed in an all-black ensemble happily posing with his fans. What didn't go down well with the netizens was that he didn't shake hands with the fans who extended their hand.

Nani trolled by netizens

In the video, several fans are approaching and extending their hands out to shake hands, but Nani ignores them and simply poses with them for the photo. In the video, it happened twice, but the actor didn't budge.

Soon after, the video went viral with netizens calling out the actor. A user wrote, "It's not fair. He is living in people's mont. He exposed badly." Another wrote, "Only blue tick accounts defending this shit in comments, next level paid pr by auraless actor." A third user wrote, "Reason is untouchability."

However, many defended the actor, with many calling it a negative PR stunt to purposely damage the image of the actor. A user wrote, "How many you guys felt comfortable with strangers? They may be fans but still strangers." Another wrote, "Nothing wrong. personal hygiene matters." A third user wrote, "Nani is the most humble and down to earth guy in the industry. I feel sad when people try to criticise picking stupid reasons!"

Nani's next film

The actor is gearing up for the release of his next film, The Paradise, helmed by Srikanth Odela. Apart from Nani, the movie also stars Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Babu Mohan, Tanikella Bharani and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles. The film will hit the theatres on August 21.

Other than this, Nani also has Bloody Romeo in the lineup. Helmed by Sujeeth, the film is likely to go on the floors in the summer.