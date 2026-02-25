Viral Video: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Unseen Romantic Moments Adorn Their Sangeet Decor In Udaipur

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot on February 26. The actors have been hosting pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur for the last 2 days. A video from their intimate sangeet night is now doing the rounds on social media.

A brief video from inside Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet night goes viral

As per reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur wedding is said to be a private affair with no photos and mobile phones allowed. It was said that the couple had requested their guests not to share photos from the event on social media. The hotel staff has also been cautioned against leaks. Yet, glimpses from inside the pre-wedding festivities are doing the rounds on social media.

On Tuesday, a social media user shared a video allegedly from the couple's sangeet ceremony. In the brief and hazy clip, the venue could be seen decorated with unseen, romantic pictures of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The ITC Momentos lawn was lit up with ample lights, and mushy photos of the couple were put up as decoration in the aisle.



Sandeep Reddy Vanga and other guests arrive in Udaipur for ViRosh wedding

After years of hiding their relationship, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda themselves confirmed their nuptials via an Instagram story. In a joint post, the couple sought their fans' blessings and well-wishes for their ‘ViRosh Wedding’. Despite the public declaration, the wedding of the couple is said to be a private event with only friends and family in attendance.

Udaipur airport is bustling with the arrival of guests for the couple's big day. On Wednesday morning, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport. He greeted the paparazzi present at the premises before departing for the wedding venue. For the unversed, Vanga directed Rashmika in the movie, Animal.