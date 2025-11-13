Viral Video - Rashmika Mandanna Calls Rumoured Fiance Vijay Deverakonda 'Blessing' At The Girlfriend Success Bash

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her recently released movie The Girlfriend. On Wednesday, she attended the success bash, which was also attended by her alleged fiancé Vijay Deverakonda, marking their first appearance after their hush-hush engagement ceremony. Several videos and photos of the two from the event are going viral on the internet. Among all is a video of Rashmika where she called the Liger actor a "blessing".

Rashmika Mandanna praises Vijay Deverakonda at The Girlfriend success party

In the video, Rashmika can be heard praising Vijay for being part of the movie from the beginning. "You've been a part of this film since the beginning. You're also a part of the success. You have been a part of this whole journey personally. I hope everyone has a Vijay Deverakonda in their lives. It's a blessing."

Vijay, who was standing behind her on the stage, smiled throughout her speech.

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates Rashmika Mandanna's journey in Indian cinema

Vijay also lauded Rashmika for her impressive journey in the Indian cinema. "To the woman she has become today, who decides to pick up a script like this. At the peak of her career, she decides to tell a story. She wasn't sure how many people would come to see the film, but she wanted to bring forward a story that would mean a lot to many people. Russie, I am so proud of your journey, of everything you have become, of the woman you are."

Another clip shows Vijay and Rashmika sharing cute moments. Vijay, who was seen interacting with the other guests at the celebrations, warmly greeted Rashmika by kissing her hand.

Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in two films - Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The couple fell in love and, after dating for years, they have reportedly decided to take the plunge. According to sources, the engagement ceremony took place on October 3 at Vijay Deverakonda's residence in Hyderabad. The wedding is scheduled for February 2026.