Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Kickstart Pre-wedding Festivities In Udaipur With Pool Party, Japanese Meal

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot on February 26. The couple had earlier officially confirmed their wedding via Instagram stories. The actors landed in Udaipur on Saturday and have kicked off their pre-wedding festivities.

Rashmika-Vijay share glimpse of pre-wedding festivities

After confirming their wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have shared a glimpse of the festivities leading upto the D-day. On Monday, the Liger actor took to his Instagram story to share the mesmerising view from poolside overlooking the mountains. In another picture, the actor shared a photo of a volleyball setup inside the pool.



Rashmika, on the other hand, shared a blurred photo of a dining table on her Instagram story. In the hazy snap, fans of the actress could spot a lavish spread with a menu listing Japanese delicacies. The clicks are now viral on social media. As per reports, Rashmika and Vijay will host a mehendi ceremony today in the presence of friends and family. This will be followed by haldi and sangeet ceremonies on February 25. They will tie the knot on February 26, which will also be held at the luxurious ITC Mementoes Udaipur. The lakeside venue makes a picturesque backdrop for the couple's special day.



Following their wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika and Vijay have also planned a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad. The reception dinner will be held on March 4 at Taj Krishna. Tollywood personalities such as Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna, along with other younger Telugu stars, are expected to grace the ocassion. The Liger actor has also personally invited Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to the reception.