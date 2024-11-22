Published 15:01 IST, November 22nd 2024
Vishwak Sen Apologises To Arijit Singh, Mechanic Rocky Actor Blames His Team For Demeaning Post
Vishwak Sen has always been vocal about his opinions and has often faced backlash for his comments. He recently made a remark on singer Arijit Singh.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Vishwak Sen and Arijit Singh | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:01 IST, November 22nd 2024