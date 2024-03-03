English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Vishwak Sen Reveals He Did Not Take A Pay Check For Gaami - Here's Why

Vishwak Sen's Gaami will see the actor essay the role of an aghora suffering from a rare disease. The film will hit theatres on March 8.

March 8 will prove to be a major day for Vishwak Sen on the professional front. The actor is gearing up for the release of not one, but two films, both headlined by him - namely, Gangs of Godavari and Gaami. Off these, the latter is being promoted aggressively, with its unique premise catching eyeballs. Sen recently opened up about his conviction in the film and how he has expressed his vote of confidence for the same.

Vishwak Sen reveals he did refused to take a pay check for Gaami


In an interview with 123Telugu, Vishwak Sen revealed how he refused to be paid for Gaami. The actor wanted the film to go off without a hitch, additionally not wanting to "burden" the makers.

He said, "I didn’t take the remuneration, and that’s the support I have given. I didn’t become a burden for makers. I remained the same from the moment we started the shoot till the end of production. I worked on Gaami for 70 days. Actually, working on this film is almost like an adventure. We know that the snow-filled areas are dangerous yet we gave it our all."

Vishwak Sen says he was completely convinced with Gaami's plot


The interview also saw Vishwak Sen revisit how Gaami was offered to him. The actor's faith in director Vidyadhar's larger-than-life vision, is what convinced him to come on board for the film. Vishwak also revealed how it took five years for the film to be made, start to finish. 

He said, "Director Vidyadhar approached me after watching Vellipomake. Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi wasn’t released at that time. He wrote the script on a magnanimous scale. I believed in him, and that’s why I came on board. I already know that it would take five years to complete Gaami. If we need to make it in a year, it would cost us 100 crores. We did guerrilla shooting in Varanasi and Kumbh Mela. That’s why it didn’t cost us much. Time is our biggest investment for Gaami. No matter when Gaami releases, it will look like a new film because no one has attempted something of this sort till now."

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:58 IST

