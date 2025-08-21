Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi's Fantasy Actioner Gets Postponed to Summer 2026, Megastar Reveals Film Delayed Due To 'VFX And...'

Chiranjeevi is all set to ring in his 70th birthday on August 22, and ahead of it, he took to his social media handle to share an update on his highly anticipated movie Vishwambhara. He shared a video in which he informed his fans that he will be treating them to a teaser of the movie today, August 21. The movie, which was supposed to release this year, has been postponed to 2026, and the reason is VFX.

Chiranjeevi addresses Vishwambhara's delay

In the video, he explained that the second half of the movie relies on VFX and graphics, and to ensure that the audience gets the best, they are working hard to deliver high-quality work. “Many people have been asking why Vishwambhara is taking time. The delay is a conscious and well-thought-out decision. The second half of the film relies heavily on VFX and graphics, and the team is committed to delivering the highest quality without compromise. This extra time is being spent to ensure we bring you a film that is rich in detail and leaves no room for criticism," he said in Telugu, which we loosely translated to English.

Owing to this, the movie will now release in Summer 2026, and the exact date will be announced in the evening with a teaser. “This film is made for the child in everyone, and what better season than summer to enjoy it? Vishwambhara will be released in the summer of 2026. That’s my promise. Watch it, enjoy it, and shower your blessings on us," he concluded.

All about Vishwambhara