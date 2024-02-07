English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:59 IST

Vishwambhara Teaser Gets Positive Response But Director Mallidi Vassishta Is Upset - Here's Why

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vassishta
Vassishta | Image:IMDb
Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming project Vishwambhara has generated massive buzz with its first title glimpse and entertained audiences with its compelling concept and visual appeal. Director Mallidi Vassishta who is renowned for his work on Bimbisar received widespread acclaim for this movie’s first glimpse. However, a recent incident has left the director disheartened.

Why is Mallidi Vassishta upset?

A Gulte report indicates that a young director affiliated with UV Creations, currently involved in another project under the production house, shared the title glimpse video with industry colleagues. In his communication, he purportedly claimed conceptualization and visualisation credits and raised questions about Vasishta's role in the creation of the video. This has reportedly deeply hurt the director.

While collaborative efforts are common in the creative process, it is crucial to acknowledge the director's vision and direction.

More about Vishwambhara

Directed by Vasishta, Vishwambhara is an epic fantasy drama that marks his second directorial venture. The filmmaker previously helmed the fantasy film Bimbisara with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram which received both critical and commercial acclaim.

Initial controversy surrounded the film when production house Vyjayanthi Movies stated that no material from the film "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari" could be used. However, Vasishta clarified that Vishwambhara is an original story with no connection to the said film.

Vishwambhara poster | Image: IMDb

The concept teaser hints at a Sankranti 2025 release for Vishwambhara. While rumours circulate regarding the star cast, no concrete information has surfaced. Cinematographer Chota K Naidu is behind the lens, and A.S. Prakash serves as the art director for this much-anticipated film.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 23:52 IST

