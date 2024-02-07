English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

Vishwambhara: 13 Massive Sets Constructed For Chiranjeevi's Film, Shoot To Resume in February

Vishwanbhara will mark Chiranjeevi's 156th film. The fantasy epic film is eyeing a Sankranthi 2025 release. The actor also has Mega 157 in the pipeline.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Team Vishwambhara
Team Vishwambhara | Image:X
Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar which turned out to be a box office dud. The veteran actor has a much more promising 2024 lined up with two big banner projects slated to be filmed within the year - namely, Vishwambhara and Mega 157. An interesting update has now come forth about the former.

Vishwambhara is being mounted on a massive scale


Vishwambhara is a fantasy film. In lieu of the same then, the Chiranjeevi starrer will be seeing through a sizeable chunk of its filming indoors. As per a recent Gulte report, the crew of the film is hard at work building a total of 13 sets, all in Hyderabad, which will be used for the purpose of the indoor filming. The sets are being constructed under the supervision of art director AS Prakash. The report further adds that the next schedule for filming will commence in February of this year.

Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambhara is being bankrolled by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Vikram Reddy, under the banner UV Creations. The music for the film is notably being composed by Academy Awardee MM Keeravaani of RRR fame.

The makers of Vishwambhara recently released a concept teaser


A concept teaser was shared by the makers of Vishwambhara giving audiences a glimpse into the epic-fantasy world of the same. Ram Charan, son to Chiranjeevi, also took to his official X handle to appreciate the teaser, giving a shoutout to the film's team.

Besides giving a glimpse into what to expect, the concept teaser also revealed that Vishwambhara is eyeing a release on Sankranthi of 2025. Besides Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi is also filming for Mega 157 which is being helmed by Boyapati Srinu of Skanda fame.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

