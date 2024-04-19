Advertisement

Jr NTR made his way to Mumbai earlier this month in lieu of kickstarting the shoot for his big banner Bollywood debut - War 2. The actor's arrival in Mumbai saw him emerge from the Kalina Airport, dressed in a casual button down paired with denims. However, an accessory detail flaunted by him - and its estimated price - has brought Jr NTR back to the forefront of headlines.

Jr. NTR & Hrithik Roshan from the shoot of War 2 in Mumbai.#HrithikRoshan #War2 #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/NKgN9QWFtO — sagar (@cwsagar)

A closer look at Jr NTR's luxury watch



While the Hrithik Roshan led War 2, and its progress, has repeatedly found itself in the news off late, Jr NTR's luxury splurge appears to have overtaken the same in terms of popularity. The actor's appearance at the Kalina Airport in Mumbai, saw him sporting a limited edition Richard Mille wristwatch. Media reports peg the price of this wristwatch, identified as the Richard Mille Speedtail, anywhere between ₹7.5 crore to ₹8.7 crore.

Not just this, the powder blue button down sported by the actor belongs to Gabbana - making for yet another luxury splurge. It is worth mentioning here that Jr NTR, has a penchant for luxury splurges. As per a Money Control report, the actor was earlier spotted wearing a Patek Philippe premium watch worth ₹1.37 crores. Besides watches, the actor also has a fascination for luxury cars. He reportedly owns an enviable lineup made up of Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover Vogue, BMW 7-Series and a Porsche model.

Jr NTR has two biggies in the works



Jr NTR will be making his Bollywood debut with the Hrithik Roshan led War 2. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will reportedly feature Jr NTR in the role of an antagonist, butting heads with Roshan's Kabir. Before War 2 makes its way to the audience, Jr NTR will be seeing through the release of his Telugu release, Devara.

The first part of Devara - also serving as Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut - will be hitting screens on October 10 after a six-month delay.